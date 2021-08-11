Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Jennifer Aniston Gives Ex Justin Theroux Birthday Shout Out

CLIP08/10/21
Also available on the nbc app

Justin Theroux turned 50 on Tuesday and got a special birthday shout out from his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston. To kick off the birthday tribute Jennifer shared a pic of Justin on her Instagram Story dressed to the nines in a black suit with his dog in the background. She followed that up with a more playful pic of the Wanderlust actor shirtless, wearing a visor and putting up a rock and roll sign with his hands. The pair tied the knot in August 2015 and split two years later, but they have stayed on great terms since.

Appearing:
Tags: Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux, friends, Justin Theroux ex wife, Jennifer Aniston ex husband
S2021 E02 minHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.