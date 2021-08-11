Also available on the nbc app

Justin Theroux turned 50 on Tuesday and got a special birthday shout out from his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston. To kick off the birthday tribute Jennifer shared a pic of Justin on her Instagram Story dressed to the nines in a black suit with his dog in the background. She followed that up with a more playful pic of the Wanderlust actor shirtless, wearing a visor and putting up a rock and roll sign with his hands. The pair tied the knot in August 2015 and split two years later, but they have stayed on great terms since.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 2 min Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution