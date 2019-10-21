Jennifer Aniston Gets Honest About Her Look Before Glam Squad: 'I Woke Up Like This'

Also available on the NBC app

Jennifer Aniston is already flawless, but a glam squad doesn't hurt. The actress shared a behind-the-scenes shot from her cover photo shoot for Variety as hairstylist Chris McMillan and stylist Nina Clare helped her get ready for her close-up. "I'm just a girl… standing with hair and makeup. A stylist. A photographer," she posted on Instagram. "A lighting crew, wind machine, props and a computer… asking you to think I woke up like this." The 50-year-old star recently made her debut on the social media platform with an adorable selfie alongside her "Friends" co-stars.

Appearing: