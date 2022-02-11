Also available on the nbc app

53 and fabulous! Jennifer Aniston got birthday love from her famous "Friends" on Feb. 11 including Courteney Cox, who posted a cute Instagram throwback for the occasion. Jen's ex-husband, Justin Theroux, also continued his tradition of sending her birthday wishes. And, her "The Morning Show" co-star Reese Witherspoon also posted a sweet tribute. "When I think of Jen and all the wonderful adventures we have had together, I just smile… Let's all wish Jen Happy Birthday!" she wrote.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 3 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution