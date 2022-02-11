Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Jennifer Aniston Gets 53rd Birthday Love From Reese Witherspoon, Courteney Cox & Ex Justin Theroux

CLIP02/11/22
Also available on the nbc app

53 and fabulous! Jennifer Aniston got birthday love from her famous "Friends" on Feb. 11 including Courteney Cox, who posted a cute Instagram throwback for the occasion. Jen's ex-husband, Justin Theroux, also continued his tradition of sending her birthday wishes. And, her "The Morning Show" co-star Reese Witherspoon also posted a sweet tribute. "When I think of Jen and all the wonderful adventures we have had together, I just smile… Let's all wish Jen Happy Birthday!" she wrote.

Appearing:
Tags: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Courteney Cox, Justin Theroux, birthday, instagram, social media, lifestyle, news
S2022 E03 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.