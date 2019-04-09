Jennifer Aniston Feels 'Incredible' At 50, But There's One Part Of Aging She's Not Down For

Also available on the NBC app

Jennifer Aniston is getting real about life at 50. Nearly seven months into her milestone year, "The Morning Show" actress is feeling and looking better than ever – but she's noticed a difference in the way people talk about her appearance. "I feel physically incredible. So it's weird that it's all of a sudden getting telegraphed in a way that's like, 'You look amazing for your age,'" she told InStyle. Jennifer also opened up about the one aspect of aging that she'll never embrace: gray hair.

Appearing: