On the red carpet for Variety's 2019 Power of Women luncheon, Jennifer Aniston spoke to Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall about her highly-anticipated Apple+ series "The Morning Show" and revealed if she thinks Matt Lauer's reemergence in the headlines will affect how viewers perceive the drama, which revolves around a fictional daytime news program. The actress also coyly hinted that a group photo of her and her "Friends" co-stars, who had a private reunion earlier this month, might exist! Zuri also chatted with Awkwafina about her upcoming role in "Jumanji: The Next Level" and her on-set camaraderie with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson – who she calls "DJ"! PHOTOS: Variety’s 2019 Power Of Women Luncheon: Mariah Carey, Brie Larson And More Shine!

