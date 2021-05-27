Main Content

Jennifer Aniston & David Schwimmer Admit They Were ‘Crushing Hard On Each Other’ Off-Screen

CLIP05/27/21

When they say, ‘I’ll Be There For You,’ this cast means it! “Friends: The Reunion” was officially released on HBO Max, and cast members are divulging who amongst them almost took their relationship to the next level! When James Cordon, who hosted the special, asked if anyone took their relationship to the next level, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer fessed up that their on-camera chemistry was real.

