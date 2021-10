Also available on the nbc app

John Mayer can still make Jennifer Aniston laugh, even a decade after their breakup! Jen was one of thousands of viewers checking out John's recent Instagram live session, but instead of lurking under the radar she chimed right in when he made a self-deprecating joke. The superstar is known for staying on good terms with her former flames, including ex-husbands Justin Theroux and Brad Pitt.

Appearing: