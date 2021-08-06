Also available on the nbc app

Jennifer Aniston is shutting down the critics when it comes to her choice to distance herself from people in her life who have not gotten the COVID-19 vaccine. The actress revealed in the September issue of InStyle that she has had to cut ties with some members of her inner circle who would not disclose if they'd been vaccinated or not. When commenters questioned her choice, she responded to them on her Instagram Stories, arguing that she could still transmit the variant while vaccinated and that we should care for more than just ourselves.

