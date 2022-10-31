Main Content

Jennifer Aniston And Sandra Bullock Give Hilarious Pumpkin Carving Hack

Who knew Jennifer Aniston was such a pro pumpkin carver? The 53-year-old actress carved pumpkins with Sandra Bullock and friends over the weekend, and Jen surprised fans with her unique technique. The “Friends” alum cut the bottom of her pumpkin out and put Aquaphor on it, so it lasts longer. She also put cinnamon inside so that her pumpkin has a perfect fall smell. “So, the cinnamon will remove the smell from the hole,” Sandra joked.

Tags: Jennifer Aniston, Sandra Bullock, Halloween, pumpkin carving
