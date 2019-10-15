Jennifer Aniston And Reese Witherspoon Recreate Their Favorite Rachel And Jill 'Friends' Moment

Also available on the NBC app

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon have been "friends" long before their time on "The Morning Show"! While chatting with Access Hollywood co-host Scott Evans, the co-stars looked back on their time on the hit sitcom and reenacted one of Reese's favorite lines between their characters, sisters Rachel and Jill Green. Jennifer and Reese also joked about some of their best fashion moments as a duo through the years. "The Morning Show" debuts Nov. 1 on Apple TV+.

Appearing: