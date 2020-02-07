Jennifer Aniston And Ex John Mayer Spotted Leaving Hollywood Hot Spot Moments Apart

Also available on the NBC app

Looks like Jennifer Aniston had yet another run-in with an ex! The actress was spotted leaving Sunset Tower Hotel in Hollywood, Calif., just moments before her former flame, John Mayer, was snapped walking out of the same celebrity hot spot. The paparazzi snaps ignite some serious questions as to whether the exes just happened to be at the popular establishment at the same time, or if they dined together. But a source told E! News that it was a mere coincidence! "Jen and John were both at Sunset Tower on Thursday night, but they weren't together," the source told the publication.

Appearing: