Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt just shared one special moment! Moments after the actress won big at the 2020 SAG Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her performance in "The Morning Show," Brad, who had just accepted his own SAG Award, congratulated his ex-wife backstage. Luckily, the warm exchange between the friendly exes was caught on camera!

