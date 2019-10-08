Jennifer Aniston Almost Joined 'Saturday Night Live' But Had One Major Condition

Also available on the NBC app

Live from New York, it's Jennifer Aniston? During her conversation on "The Howard Stern Show," the "Friends" alum and "The Morning Show" star revealed that she was once in the running for a spot on the cast of "Saturday Night Live." Jen said she was brought in for a meeting with Lorne Michaels but ended up walking away from the potential job. "I didn't think I would like that environment," she explained to Howard, adding that she thought the show was "such a boys' club."

