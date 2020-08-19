Also available on the nbc app

Jennifer Aniston is not always acting. The 51-year-old got candid about showcasing her true emotions while starring in "The Morning Show." She admitted to the Los Angeles Times that portraying a famous figure, who deals with public scrutiny in her everyday life, was a "cathartic" experience. "That show was 20 years of therapy wrapped into 10 episodes. There were times when I would read a scene and feel like a whole manhole cover was taken off my back," she shared.

Appearing: