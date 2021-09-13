Michelle Williams Reacts To Fan Speculation About Possible Destiny's Child Reunion
CLIP 10/21/21
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon spoke to Access Hollywood's Scott Evans about Season 2 of their hit AppleTV+ show, "The Morning Show." The real-life friends and executive producers revealed how challenging was during the first season of the show to have an onscreen fight. "It was so hard for me to scream at her, it hurt a little bit to be that angry at someone. I am so sorry, I apologize," Jennifer said. Reese added, "I think it's hysterical." Reese and Jen also spoke about the upcoming season and what we can expect. "The Morning Show" Season 2 premieres Friday, 9/17 on AppleTV+.