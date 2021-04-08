Also available on the nbc app

Jennifer Aniston will forever be known for her iconic role as Rachel Green on “Friends” for 10 years. In an unearthed interview for Access Hollywood’s podcast, The Vault, the actress described what it was like filming the last three episodes of the hit NBC show. “You can’t ever imagine there was ever an end in sight,” she said. “We’re having a hard time acting, saying things that are not emotional somehow are emotional. We have a huddle every night before the show, for 10 years, a huddle.” Jennifer also opened up in a 2006 interview about the invasion of her privacy by paparazzi.

