Jennie Garth hasn't fully come to terms with the 2019 death of her longtime friend and "Beverly Hills, 90210" co-star Luke Perry. "The reality of it, I kind of refuse to let it sink in. It doesn't seem real, you know?" she exclusively told Access Hollywood co-host Kit Hoover during an emotional interview at the actress' home. "Just yesterday, I saw a phone number pop on my phone, and I thought it said LP – and it didn't, it said JP. It was someone else, but for that second, it was hard," she added. Jennie also reacted to pal Tori Spelling's recent post about her children being bullied, and she revealed her thoughts on how likely a second season of "BH90210" would be.

