Jennie Garth might have to add seamstress to her resume. The “Beverly Hills, 90210” star revealed she made her daughter’s prom dress! The 49-year-old showed off her creation in a cute Instagram post on Wednesday with an adorable pic of her 18-year-old daughter Lola Ray Facinelli and her date. “So tbh when my daughter said ‘I wanna make my prom dress’ she really meant ‘mom I want you to make my prom dress,’” the mom-of-three wrote on Instagram. She admitted that sewing isn’t her thing, but she definitely pulled it off! The actress made her daughter a gorgeous black, satin strapless dress with a slit on the side.

