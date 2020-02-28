Main Content

Jennie Garth On Her Marriage To Dave Abrams: 'It's Good To Be On The Journey Together'

Jennie Garth is transitioning into a new phase of life with her family. During an exclusive sit-down interview with All Access co-host Kit Hoover at Jennie's new home, the "BH90210" star opened up about the changes going on with her kids and her husband, Dave Abrams. "[Dave's] starting a new business, and I'm between jobs so it's kind of a transitional place right now, but it's good, and it's good to have each other and be on the journey together, for sure," she said. Jennie also opened up about her family's history of heart issues and her own leaky heart valve, which inspired her partnership with genetic testing company Invitae.

