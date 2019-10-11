Also available on the NBC app

Jenni "JWoww" Farley reportedly broke up with her boyfriend Zack Carpinello after he allegedly was caught flirting with Angelina Pivarnick on "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation," according to multiple reports. The split apparently went down after the most recent episode of the hit MTV series, where he appeared to flirt with her co-star Angelina. Following the episode, the 33-year-old mother of two penned a pointed message on social media about what went down on the show. Zack hasn't commented on the sitch, but he did post a photo with Jenni just one day ago writing, "Beautiful day with my best friend."

