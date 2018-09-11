Main Content

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Says She Doesn't 'Sleep At Night' Over Her 2-Year-Old's Speech Delay

Two weeks after opening up about her 2-year-old son's developmental delay on "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation," Jenni "JWoww" Farley is giving fans an update on his life. The mom of two revealed that while she initially stopped posting YouTube updates about Greyson's growth last year as his delay became apparent, she plans to keep the conversation going in order to break the stigma for other children and parents.

