Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Opens Up About Her Son's Developmental Struggle: 'It Can Happen To Anyone'

Also available on the NBC app

"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" star Jenni "Jwoww" Farley is getting real about the struggles of parenthood. On Thursday's Season 2 premiere, the reality star revealed that she was "going through a really hard time" with her 2-year-old son, Greyson, who hadn't begun speaking yet and was attending therapy three times a week. See Jenni's reaction to the outpour of support she received after the episode aired.

Appearing: