Main Content

Jenna Ortega’s Rise To Fame After ‘Wednesday’ and How Jennifer Garner Supports Her

CLIP12/22/22

Jenna Ortega has been acting for a long time since being discovered in a Facebook video when she was just 9 to getting her start in Hollywood on Disney Channel’s “Stuck In The Middle.” She told Access Hollywood while promoting her film “Yes Day” in 2021 that after starring alongside Jennifer Garner in the film she’s been there to support her as she became more successful. But nothing catapulted her career into stardom like her role in “Wednesday” on Netflix.

TV-PGCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Jenna Ortega, addams family, Wednesday, Jennifer Garner, Netflix
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.