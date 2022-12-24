Jenna Ortega has been acting for a long time since being discovered in a Facebook video when she was just 9 to getting her start in Hollywood on Disney Channel’s “Stuck In The Middle.” She told Access Hollywood while promoting her film “Yes Day” in 2021 that after starring alongside Jennifer Garner in the film she’s been there to support her as she became more successful. But nothing catapulted her career into stardom like her role in “Wednesday” on Netflix.

TV-PG Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight