Main Content

Jenna Ortega & 'Wednesday' Co-Stars Percy Hynes White & Georgie Farmer Explore Paris

CLIP01/18/23

Jenna Ortega is exploring Paris with two of her "Wednesday" co-stars! The actress was photographed out and about in the City of Lights on Wednesday alongside Percy Hynes White, who plays Xavier in the hit supernatural series, and Georgie Farmer, who plays Ajax. The trio's outing comes one day after they all attended the Saint Laurent menswear fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Jenna Ortega, Wednesday, percy hynes white, georgie farmer, celebrity, Paris, fashion, TV, Netflix
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.