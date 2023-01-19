Jenna Ortega is exploring Paris with two of her "Wednesday" co-stars! The actress was photographed out and about in the City of Lights on Wednesday alongside Percy Hynes White, who plays Xavier in the hit supernatural series, and Georgie Farmer, who plays Ajax. The trio's outing comes one day after they all attended the Saint Laurent menswear fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

