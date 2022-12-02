Main Content

Jenna Ortega Reveals She Didn’t Recognize Herself As Wednesday Addams In Netflix Series

12/02/22

Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall spoke to “Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega about the popular Netflix series based on the “Addams Family.” She opened up about the physical transformation for the role and what the show’s creator Tim Burton thought of it. “The bangs came into play which he really really loved.” Jenna said. Adding, “I remember on the first day looking in the mirror and not recognizing myself and then you do it for 8 months and by the then you’re just thinking, ‘Get it off of me.’”

