Jenna Ortega just keeps crushing it! The "Wednesday" star tells Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall at the 2023 SAG Awards about her continued acclaim for the hit Netflix series and reacts to the possibility of reprising her now-iconic dance when she hosts "Saturday Night Live" in March. And, the actress explains the hidden sewing trick her tailor pulled off to help her wear her vintage Versace gown to the red carpet.

