Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy Tease Having A Third Wedding Ceremony

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy want to just keep celebrating their nuptials all over again and again! The "Dancing with the Stars" lovebirds, who first tied the knot back in April, dished to Access about the possibility of having a third wedding ceremony in New York. The newlyweds also open up about how "amazing" their first two receptions were. Plus, Jenna gets candid about wanting to start a family.

