Jenna Johnson gets candid on Access Daily about why she had a "hard time" receiving compliments from people, including her husband Val Chmerkovskiy. The pro dancer shares to hosts Scott Evans and Kit Hoover how her "Dancing with the Stars" partner, Karamo Brown, has helped her overcome her struggle with getting positive affirmations. The dancing duo also reveal their secret weapon that might help them snag the show’s Mirrorball trophy.

