Jenna Dewan's Boyfriend Steve Kazee Adorably Rubs Her Baby Bump During Date Night

It was a soon-to-be parent's night out! Jenna Dewan and boyfriend Steve Kazee went out on the town to attend the WWE's 20th celebration. The lovebirds were all smiles as they struck a pose together on the red carpet. In one of the snaps, Steve lovingly rubbed Jenna's growing baby bump as she flashed the camera a huge smile. The date night marks the sweet couple's first red carpet appearance together since announcing their pregnancy last month.

