Also available on the NBC app

Jenna Dewan is getting pushed to the limit! The dancer told the real story to Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles behind her boyfriend Steve Kazee pushing her to ride the subway for the first time ever. Jenna admits that her love totally pushed her out of her comfort zone to ride public transportation. But, will she ride it again? Jenna confesses she now has the "whole thing down."

Appearing: