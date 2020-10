Also available on the nbc app

Congratulations are in order for Jenna Dewan! The "Flirty Dancing" host is officially a mom of two; on March 6, she gave birth to her baby boy with fiancé Steve Kazee. Jenna announced the news on Instagram and revealed her son's sweet name: Callum Michael Rebel Kazee. "And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond. Welcome to the world you little angel!" she wrote.

