Jenna Dewan has one big happy family! The 40-year-old actress chatted with Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Access Daily about raising her two kids, daughter Everly, 8, and 18-month-old son Callum Michael Rebel, together. Jenna noted that despite their age gap, the siblings have a "great bond, sharing, "You know, I was a little worried in the beginning about the age gap ... because you know, they're six years apart ... (but) they really love each other." Plus, Jenna who is currently planning her upcoming wedding with fiancé Steve Kazee, chatted about her partnership with The Knot and designing a recycled paper invitation for the brand.

S2021 E0 8 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

