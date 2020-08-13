Also available on the nbc app

Baby no. 2 has been a totally new experience for Jenna Dewan! The actress and dancer reached out to fellow mothers on Instagram as she got candid about her breastfeeding struggles with newborn son Callum, whom she welcomed in March 2020 with fiancé Steve Kazee. "Ohhh breastfeeding. It's incredible and it can also be really challenging," she wrote. "At least it was for me the second time around. From latching issues, to my son loving one side vs. another, making more milk, when to pump... Everything was different, and I found myself asking a lot of questions."

Appearing: