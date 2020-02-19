Also available on the NBC app

Jenna Dewan has a baby and a wedding on the way! On Feb. 18, the "Flirty Dancing" host revealed that she is engaged to her boyfriend Steve Kazee, less than five months after they announced they were expecting a baby. "A lifetime to love and grow with you...you have my heart," Jenna wrote in a sweet Instagram post confirming their romantic next step. Steve shared a matching photo and made a sweet promise to his new fiancée in the form of Water Liars lyrics: "When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen. When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years."

