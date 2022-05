Also available on the nbc app

Jenna Dewan got a double dose of love for Mother's Day. The "World of Dance" host hit up "Frozen" on Broadway with daughter Everly and her mom on the holiday, and told Access at NBCUniversal's Upfront why watching her little one experience the show was so special. But that's not all – Jenna also received a heartfelt shout-out from ex Channing Tatum.

Appearing: