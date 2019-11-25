Also available on the nbc app

Jenna Dewan only has love for Camila Cabello! The "Step Up" star shut down any speculation that she threw shade at the singer's performance with Shawn Mendes at the 2019 American Music Awards after she was caught in the audience talking to pal Brad Goreski. "I love her. I love her so much," Jenna explained. "I'm such a big fan of hers! I don't understand what that's about, but no." The confusion began on social media after some viewers assumed that Jenna dissed Camila by saying, "She's always so extra."

Appearing: