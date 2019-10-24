Hold up, is the Beyhive about to come for Jenna Dewan? The "Gracefully You" author candidly critiqued Beyoncé's early dance walk during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" with host Andy Cohen — though she stressed that there was absolutely no shade! "The whole world is about to come for me," Jenna said, adding, "Beyhive, I love Bey! I worship her. She's amazing." But while the pregnant actress was quick to call out Beyoncé's moves, she remained mum on the sex of her baby with boyfriend Steve Kazee!

