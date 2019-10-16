Jenna Dewan And Channing Tatum Agree To Legally Become Single (Reports)

Also available on the NBC app

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum are officially going their separate ways! The former couple has reportedly agreed to legally become single while waiting for their divorce case to be settled, per the Blast. According to legal docs obtained by the publication, Jenna and Channing are bifurcating the status of their divorce, which means that the former pair will become single in the eyes of the law. It also means that they will be free to marry other people.

