Jenna Bush Hager's Sisterly Bond Influenced Hoda Kotb To Have Two Daughters: 'It's Magic'

Also available on the NBC app

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are the dynamic duo! The "Today" co-hosts joined Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez on "Access Daily" to chat about their adorable children and their respective new books, "I Really Needed This Today" and "Sisters First." Hoda, who adopted daughter Hope in April 2019, revealed she was inspired to have two girls after witnessing Jenna's close bond with her twin sister, Barbara Pierce Bush. "When I saw their connection, I thought, all I want in life is for Haley to have someone to hold her hand all the way to the end," she said, adding that the way Jenna and Barbara look at each other is "magic."

Appearing: