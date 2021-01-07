Also available on the nbc app

Jenna Bush Hager shared a tearful reaction to the Capitol riots. The former First Daughter reflected on the violence that erupted Wednesday when President Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in protest of the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's electoral college victory. Jenna told her "Today" co-host Hoda Kotb on-air the next morning why the unprecedented scene left her emotional and disturbed in light of her upbringing and family legacy, but ultimately hopeful for a brighter future.

