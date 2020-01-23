Also available on the NBC app

Amid all the scrutiny of life as a royal, Meghan Markle has a fellow famous mom in her corner. On Jan. 22, "TODAY's" Jenna Bush Hager spoke out about the negativity the Duchess of Sussex has been facing from online mom-shamers and called for women to be more supportive. "Let's lift each other up. We don't know what her circumstances are," she said. Jenna and co-host Hoda Kotb also opened up about her own experiences on the receiving end of mom-shaming.

Appearing: