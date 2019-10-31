Jenna Bush Hager Returns From Maternity Leave In ‘Dirty Dancing’ Halloween Costume On ‘TODAY’

Also available on the NBC app

Jenna Bush Hager is back at it! She returned to <a href="https://on.today.com/36mjciU">NBC News' "TODAY"</a> for their Halloween costume episode where she dressed up as Baby from "Dirty Dancing" alongside Willie Geist as Johnny. The rest of the show's cast dressed up as people with famous dance scenes. Hoda was John Travolta from "Saturday Night Fever." Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly were Sandy and Danny from "Grease." Al Roker and Craig Melvin were Will Smith and Carlton from "Fresh Prince." Sheinelle Jones was Janet Jackson in "Rhythm Nation." Dylan Dreyer was "Seinfeld's" Elaine from the "Little Kicks" episode. And Peter Alexander also kicked off his Sunday shoes to perform the classic song from "Footloose."

Appearing: