Also available on the nbc app

Jenna Bush Hager is reflecting on a presidential tradition started by her late grandfather. The daytime personality discussed the 2020 election results with "Today" co-host Hoda Kotb on Monday, and shared her reaction to a now-viral handwritten letter former President George H.W. Bush left for then-incoming Commander-in-Chief Bill Clinton in the Oval Office nearly 30 years ago. Jenna expressed how proud she was of her grandfather for setting such an important example of what a peaceful transition of power looks like, and she began to recall her favorite excerpts from the note before Hoda encouraged her to just read the whole thing.

Appearing: