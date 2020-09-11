Main Content

Jenna Bush Hager On Barbara Bush: 'No One Really Knew Her The Way We Did'

Jenna Bush Hager joined Access Daily hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover to talk about her new book, "Everything Beautiful in Its Time: Seasons of Love and Loss," which she said is like a love letter to her late grandparents George and Barbara Bush. Jenna explained that after she lost her grandmother in 2018, she just had to write a letter to her. "I was watching these tributes to her and some of the things people said felt true and right. But, of course, there was a lack, a lack, because no one really knew her the way that we did. Nobody was speaking like what was she like as a mother as a mom," she said. "I wrote her a letter. I wrote her a letter that she would never read. And it was part of grieving." Jenna also revealed the thing she misses the most about her beloved grandparents.

