Jenna Bush Hager joined Access Daily hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover to talk about her new book, "Everything Beautiful in Its Time: Seasons of Love and Loss," which she said is like a love letter to her late grandparents George and Barbara Bush. Jenna explained that after she lost her grandmother in 2018, she just had to write a letter to her. "I was watching these tributes to her and some of the things people said felt true and right. But, of course, there was a lack, a lack, because no one really knew her the way that we did. Nobody was speaking like what was she like as a mother as a mom," she said. "I wrote her a letter. I wrote her a letter that she would never read. And it was part of grieving." Jenna also revealed the thing she misses the most about her beloved grandparents.

