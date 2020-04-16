Also available on the nbc app

Laura Bush is looking back on the most influential woman in her life. The former First Lady opened up about her unbreakable bond with her mother, Jenna Welch, who died days before Mother's Day 2019 at the age of 99. "My mother was interested in the outdoors and was a knowledgeable self-taught naturalist. Her best advice was to look up at the sky and the stars. I can still remember bird-watching with her and lying on the grass on a blanket in the summer, looking up at the constellations," she reminisced to Southern Living. Laura’s own daughter, Jenna Bush Hager, also shared some of her best memories of and pieces of wisdom she received from her mom.

Appearing: