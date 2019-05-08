Jenna Bush Hager Gives Birth To Third Child: 'Our Life Has Never Been Sweeter'

Also available on the NBC app

Jenna Bush Hager is now a mom of three! The "Today" co-anchor and husband Henry Hager welcomed their third child and first son, Henry Harold "Hal" Hager, on Friday, Aug. 2. The couple and their daughters, Margaret "Mila" Laura, 6, and Poppy Louise, 3, are overjoyed with the newborn's arrival. "Our life has never been sweeter," the proud mama gushed on Instagram. "And our world made even sweeter when our girls met their baby brother."

