Also available on the NBC app

Reunited and it feels so good! Jenna Bush Hager got to see her parents for the first time in eight months and the whole family couldn't have looked happier. The "Today" co-host reflected with Hoda Kotb on Tuesday's show about the emotional get-together, sharing how much it meant for her dad, former President George W. Bush and her mom, former First Lady Laura Bush, to spend time with not only her but also their three grandkids – especially nearly 1-year-old son Hal, who George and Laura had only met once before!

Appearing: