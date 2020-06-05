Main Content

Sometimes all you need to do is listen. Jenna Bush Hager shared the best advice she ever received from her late grandfather George H.W. Bush during a segment on "Today with Hoda & Jenna." The 38-year-old TV host shed tears as she emotionally recalled the former President's list of rules to live by that included: "Don't talk all the time. Listen to your friends and mentors and learn from them." The politician passed away in November 2018 at the age of 94.

