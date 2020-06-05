Also available on the nbc app

Sometimes all you need to do is listen. Jenna Bush Hager shared the best advice she ever received from her late grandfather George H.W. Bush during a segment on "Today with Hoda & Jenna." The 38-year-old TV host shed tears as she emotionally recalled the former President's list of rules to live by that included: "Don't talk all the time. Listen to your friends and mentors and learn from them." The politician passed away in November 2018 at the age of 94.

