Also available on the NBC app

It was a big day for Jenna Bush Hager! Jenna and her new co-host, Hoda Kotb, stopped by Access Live to open up about how the first day of "Today with Hoda & Jenna" went. Jenna adorably confessed that her big debut was just like "the first day of school." Plus, hear what Jenna's father, former President George W. Bush, had to say about her new gig!

Appearing: