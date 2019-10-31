Jenelle Evans Gets Candid About Divorcing Husband David Eason: 'I Know I Need To Make Changes'

Also available on the NBC app

Jenelle Evans is making changes in her life. The "Teen Mom 2" alum took to Instagram to announce her split from husband David Eason after two years of marriage. The couple shares 2-year-old daughter Ensley, while Jenelle also has two sons, Jace, 10, and Kaiser, 5, from previous relationships. "The kids and I have moved away from David," she posted. "Nobody gets into marriage expecting it to end, but I know that's what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I've filed papers to start that process." Jenelle and David tied the knot back in September 2017.

